NAHREP Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents and Teams Report Represents $6.86 Billion in Total Volume

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) released its ninth annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report today, recognizing outstanding Latino real estate agents and teams from around the country. The report includes rankings of top individual agents, top Latino-led teams, and top agents by major market regions, and represents over $6.86 billion in combined sales volume in 2019.

Among the nation’s Top 50 Latino-led team agents was Monica Betancourt, noted as number 39 by volume on the Top 250 list in the 2019 calendar year.

“It makes me proud to see the exceptional quality of professionals in the Top 250 Latino Agents Award report, who are working hard to elevate our industry and provide the best service to our consumers,” said 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez. “Congratulations to these agents who have worked very hard to be in the top percentage of our industry.”

The agents on this year’s list hail from 34 states and Puerto Rico. Most of the agents on the NAHREP Top 250 are much more experienced than the typical agent per the National Association of Realtors’ statistics, with the majority of the agents on the list in the industry for 11 years or more. Nominations for the Top 250 came from every major market in the nation, with El Paso and San Antonio, Texas and Chicago, Illinois leading the way as the most represented cities on the list.

The Top 250 Latino Agents will receive special recognition at the 2020 NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE Conference that will be held in San Diego, CA on September 24 – 27, 2020.

About NAHREP: The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, a nonprofit 501(c) 6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has over 40,000 professional members and 100 local chapters nationwide.