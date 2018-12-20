Paws4You Rescue Holds Kick-Off Event for Upcoming Galaon February 16, 2019, to Benefit Animal Shelter

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Paws4You, a Miami-based, non-profit animal rescue organization , held a kick-off party on December 12, 2018, at Chopard in Brickell City Center in anticipation of their upcoming gala, “Chopard presents Diamonds are Forever.” The black-tie gala will be held on February 16, 2019, at the Coral Gables Country Clubto raise funds for their non-profit, no-kill animal shelter. The second annual gala is in partnership with Chopard, Coral Gables Magazine and La Prairie. The fundraiser event will include a casino theme with poker, roulette and other Vegas style games to raise money for the shelter. Well-known philanthropists and committed community membersPaul and SuwanneDiMare are the honorees at this year’s gala.

Event co-chairwomen, Rita Schwartz, Ann Rubino and Kathy Cowan gathered at the glamourous kick-off reception with committee members and supporters.Guests sipped champagne as they tried on signature Chopard jewelry pieces. Dogsfrom Paws4You Rescue that are up for adoption also participated in the gathering and a custom signature Chopard dog bowl was raffled off.

“We are so excited about the upcoming event,” said Carol Caridad, executive director of Paw4You. “Last year was so successful as we raised money for the no-kill shelter that saves the lives of so many animals and we are so grateful to the volunteers who work endless hours.”

Philanthropist Elisa Burkett flew in from Atlanta for the event and purchased an Ice Cube Chopard watch. Other guests included: Dr. Deborah Longwell, Lorraine Cadieux, Cynthia Demos, Lois Russell, Rudy Cranisand Joyce Rosemann.

To purchase tickets for the February 16thgala, visit: https://paws4you.networkforgood.com/events/9247-chopard-presents-diamonds-are-forever.

Funds raised at “Chopard Presents Diamonds are Forever”gala will directly benefit Paws4You Rescue’s efforts, whose top priority is to save dogs from euthanasia at Miami-Dade Animal Services, where more than 27,000 unwanted pets end up each year. For more information about Paws4You Rescue, visit http://paws4you.org/ .

Sponsorship Opportunites include: $10,000 Royal Flush 12 guests & each receive 2,500 in gaming chips

Casino table signage

Logo and company link on event website

Logo in all media alerts pre & post event

Video press loop at event

Program mention

$10,000 is the amount it takes to feed PAWou dogs for 8 months $5,000 Four of a Kind 8 guests & each receive 2,500 in gaming chips

Logo and company link on event website

Logo in all media alerts pre & post event

Video press loop at event

Program mention

$5,000 is the amount it takes to send 10 PAWS4you dogs to the Cardiologist $2,500 Full House 4 guests & each receive 2,500 in gaming chips

Logo and company link on event website

Video press loop at event

Program mention

$2,500 is the amount it takes to spay & neuter 35 PAWS4you dogs $1,000 Straight 2 guests & each receive 2,500 in gaming chips

Video press loop at event

$1,000 is the amount it takes to microchip & register 114 PAWS4you dogs

About Paws4You Rescue

Paws4You Rescue, Inc. is a non-profit, volunteer, donor-subsidized animal rescue organization based in Miami, Florida. Paws4You visualizes a world where pets are safe from the threat of euthanasia and live fully in the comfort of loving homes, enriching the lives of those around them. Once it commits to helping an animal, Paws4You Rescue seeks the best quality treatment available, taking no shortcuts. For more information on the organization, visit http://paws4you.org/ .