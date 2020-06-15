Penelas Endorsed by Florida City and Aventura Mayors

Diverse communities find common ground in their vision for the future of Miami-Dade County

The Alex Penelas for Miami-Dade County Mayor campaign announced that Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace and City of Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman have endorsed Penelas’ bid for Miami-Dade County Mayor. With these endorsements, Penelas has now garnered the support of 45 former and current elected officials and community leaders countywide ahead of the August primary.

“Having the support of Mayor Wallace and Mayor Weisman is significantly important to me, because it speaks to the confidence that diverse community leaders have in my vision and ability to move Miami-Dade County forward, regardless of the circumstances or challenges each one of them might be facing in their respective cities,” said Penelas. “Tackling the issues we are facing as a community, particularly in the wake of a pandemic, will require leadership that values inclusiveness and collaboration from all municipalities, and so it is an honor to have their endorsement.”

Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace

“As a life-long public servant, I understand that to build bridges, we must first foster partnerships and a common sense of purpose among our residents. In all of my years in office, I’ve never seen a leader who has brought us all together in times of turmoil as well as Alex Penelas. I look forward to working side by side with him again to make Miami-Dade County a welcoming community where all can work, live and play with a vision for prosperity.

City of Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman

“As we continue to face difficult times, it is more important than ever that we lean on each other with the common purpose of recovering and healing our community. As mayor, Alex excelled at building consensus and working hand in hand with leaders from all corners of Miami-Dade County. By bringing everyone together, Alex led us through many different crises and proved to be a dedicated public servant and champion of the people. I have no doubt that he has the experience and bold vision we need to face the future head on and make Miami-Dade stronger than ever.”

Previously announced endorsements include:

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan

Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, City of North Miami

Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, City of North Miami Beach

Mayor Spencer Deno IV, Village of Virginia Gardens

Mayor Orlando Lopez, City of Sweetwater

Mayor Roberto Martell, Town of Medley

Mayor Glenn Singer, Town of Golden Beach

Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli, City of Coral Gables

Mayor Crystal Wagar, Village of Miami Shores

Vice Mayor Edgar Ayala, Town of Medley

Vice Mayor Alix Désulme, City of North Miami

Vice Mayor Roy S. Shiver, City of Florida City

Vice Mayor Luciano Suarez, City of West Miami

Councilman Sean Fletcher, City of Homestead

Councilman Scott Galvin, City of North Miami

Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin, City of North Miami

Commissioner Paule Villard, City of North Miami Beach

Commissioner Luis Gil, City of South Miami

Commissioner Cecilia Holtz-Alonso, City of Sweetwater

Commissioner Marcos Villanueva, City of Sweetwater

Commissioner Saul Diaz, City of Sweetwater

Councilman Josh Dieguez, Town of Miami Lakes

Councilman Jeffrey Rodriguez, Town of Miami Lakes

Councilwoman Marilyn Ruano, Town of Miami Lakes

Councilwoman Griselia DiGiacomo, Town of Medley

Councilman Ivan Pacheco, Town of Medley

Councilwoman Lily Stefano, Town of Medley

Councilman Buzzy Sklar, Village of Bal Harbour

Councilman Patrick Fiore, Village of Palmetto Bay

Councilman David Singer, Village of Palmetto Bay

Former Mayor Paul Vrooman, Town of Cutler Bay

Former Mayor Peggy Bell, Town of Cutler Bay

Former Mayor Neisen Kasdin, City of Miami Beach

Former Mayor Philip Levine, City of Miami Beach

Former Mayor Jeff Mishcon, City of North Miami Beach

Former Vice-Mayor William H. “Bill” Kerdyk Jr., City of Coral Gables

Former Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán, City of Miami Beach

Former Commissioner Ralph Cabrera, City of Coral Gables

Former Councilman Julio Guzman, City of Homestead

Dr. Emeline Alexis-Schulz

Dr. Larry Pierre, founder and executive director of the Center for Haitian Studies

Dr. Jean-Philippe Austin

Maggie Austin

ABOUT ALEX PENELAS

Alex Penelas, 58, is a businessman who served as Miami-Dade County Mayor from 1996 to 2004. He previously served as a Miami-Dade Commissioner and Hialeah Councilmember. His most notable accomplishments in public office include the approval of a dedicated funding source to expand public transit, universal Pre-K, gun control legislation to close the “gun show loophole,” a property tax reduction for seniors, reducing crime, and the creation of the Homeless Trust, among others. In his fifteen years out of public office, Penelas built a successful family business. He currently lives in Miami Lakes with his wife of 25 years, Lilliam and their three children.