Presidente Supermarkets to deliver meals to Jackson Health Heroes in all of Miami-Dade

Health care workers at nine Urgent Care Centers and Clinics in Greater Miami received about 140 complete meals

For a third straight day, Miami-based Presidente Supermarkets delivered fresh meals to healthcare heroes working at UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Centers and Clinics in Greater Miami as a show of gratitude for their continued work saving lives and caring for people with Covid-19 in one of the most challenging times in our nation’s history.

“We feel it is our duty for Presidente Supermarkets to support our community and those who dedicate themselves to the health and well-being of all of its residents,” says Leticia Rodriguez, executive of Presidente Supermarkets. “During this pandemic, there is no one that stands out more for their hard work and life-saving commitment than our healthcare heroes.”

In total, 139 meals were delivered to nine life-saving facilities throughout Greater Miami. On Wednesday alone, 18 complete meals were provided to three centers and clinics including the UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Center Doral at 7400 NW 104th Ave.

City of Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez and Major League Baseball Star Player Yasiel Puig joined Presidente Supermarkets to deliver the meals in UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Center Doral, the last stop of the day.

“We are grateful to Presidente Supermarkets for supporting the doctors, nurses and staff of the Jackson UHealth Urgent Care Centers and Clinics, who work endless hours to save lives in our community,” Mayor Bermudez said

On Monday and Tuesday, Presidente Supermarkets hand-delivered more than 120 meals at three Urgent Care facilities.

Family-owned and operated Presidente Supermarkets has donated goods and supplies to the community for years as part of its campaign to support those who are always at the ready to lend a hand at times of greatest need. The food distribution to our Health Heroes was organized by Presidente Supermarkets owner Omar Rodriguez and his daughter and part-owner of several stores, Leticia Rodriguez.