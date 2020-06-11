TEAM PENELAS RAISES OVER $150,000 TO FUND #SERVINGMIAMIDADE

Providing groceries for over 2,300 families and delivering over 1,450 meals to seniors, residents without cars, and first responders through the initiative

Today, the Alex Penelas for Miami-Dade County Mayor campaign announced that it has raised over $150,000 in the first six weeks of its #ServingMiamiDade initiative. The program works to support those who have been severely impacted by the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. To date, the initiative has delivered meals and groceries to over 3,750 families, seniors, and first responders in Miami-Dade County who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kick-off event was personally funded and launched by Penelas and his wife, Lillie, on April 27 with UniteHere Local 355, the union representing over 7,000 hospitality workers in South Florida, in honor of their parents who also worked in the industry. Since then, Team Penelas has worked with various community organizations, businesses and private donors throughout Miami-Dade County to address the growing need for nutritional resources in the community.

“Both our country and our community are at a crossroads. The arrival of COVID-19 and the fight to end racial injustice have exposed just how frail our economic and social structures truly are,” said Penelas. “While we may be on the road to reopening the economy, the fight to beat the pandemic is far from over and many of our residents will still have to endure the hardships of this health crisis for months to come. Through #ServingMiamiDade, we hope to give them some relief during this difficult time,” he added.

To provide for those who are most in need, #ServingMiamiDade works with partners to identify groups within the community who have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the program has completed 14 food drives and deliveries throughout the County, including Homestead, Hialeah, Overtown, Miami Lakes, Liberty City, Miami Beach, Florida City, Allapattah, Little Haiti, Kendall, and Hialeah Gardens. Team Penelas has served families from organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Voices for Children, Boys and Girls Club, YWCA, Miami Bridge, and many more, in partnership with Presidente Supermarket, FPL, Miami Dolphins, Prologis, Apollo Bank, Pro Insurance Consulting, and countless private donors.

“The goal of #ServingMiamiDade is to establish a sustainable and long-lasting partnership model that will allow us to address the ongoing needs of Miami-Dade residents as a result of the pandemic and other existing issues such as mental health, lack of adequate public transportation, affordable housing, and the effects of climate change,” Penelas said. “If elected mayor, I will certainly use the #ServingMiamiDade model to leverage our public, business community, and not-for-profit resources to deliver help and opportunities to our residents.”

In addition to Presidente Supermarket, #ServingMiamiDade partnered with local businesses including Gerardo’s Market, Half Moon Empanadas, Vicky Bakery, and Moises Bakery Miami Beach to provide meals to families in Miami-Dade.