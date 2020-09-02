United Teachers of Dade Announces Miami-Dade School Board Endorsements for 2020 General Election

Union leadership underscores need for pro public education candidates who will advocate and fight for teachers, students and traditional public schools

United Teachers of Dade (UTD), the union representing more than 30,000 Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) employees, announced its endorsements for Miami-Dade County School Board. The endorsed candidates, all newcomers to the school board, have been chosen based on their strong track record as public education advocates and community leadership in Miami-Dade County. M-DCPS currently has three open school board seats on the November 3 general election ballot.

Endorsed candidates include current Miami Beach High School teachers Russ Rywell and Lucia Baez-Geller for District 3, public education advocate and Miami Springs City Councilwoman Dr. Mara Zapata for District 5, and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss for District 9. The candidates are respectively vying for seats vacated by current school board representatives Dr. Martin Karp, Susie Castillo, and Dr. Larry Feldman, all of whom chose not to seek re-election this year.

“UTD is proud to endorse these four candidates who through their leadership, advocacy and passion for public service have shown a true commitment to providing our community and our children with the high quality public education that M-DCPS and its educators have been nationally recognized for,” said UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats.

In an unusual race that reflects the trend of educators who have mobilized nationwide to effect change, District 3 has two current M-DCPS public school teachers from the same school vying for the same seat. Both Rywell and Baez-Geller made it into the runoff in August from a crowded field of five candidates and will now face each other in November.

“Over the last several years, we have seen how many teachers have chosen to effect change by running for public office and it makes us proud that two of our own have taken that step for their community,” said Mats. “Both Mr. Rywell and Ms. Baez-Geller are exemplary educators and we would be proud to have either of them representing District 3 come November.”

With five seats on the ballot, this year’s election cycle was poised to give the M-DCPS School Board a makeover. Other open seats included District 7 where School Board Member Lubby Navarro handedly won her race in August while District 1 School Board Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III secured his term unchallenged.

Over the past two decades, the public education system has suffered from massive cuts from the Florida State legislature, with much of these funds being diverted to for-profit charter corporations and voucher programs that have been earmarked for private and religious schools.

“As we continue to witness an unrelenting attack and effort to dismantle public education in Miami-Dade County, it is more important than ever that we have representatives who value investment in our public schools and who understand the vital role they play in creating strong and economically and socially sustainable communities,” Hernandez-Mats added.