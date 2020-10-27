VirtuallyMiamiFamous wired by 2021 Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon presented by cbdMD

Following the cancellation of the 2021 Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon presented by cbdMD and Life Time Tropical 5K, Life Time today announced #VirtuallyMiamiFamous, a virtual experience available to U.S. and international participants.

The event offers a trio of distance options including 26.2, 13.1, and 3.1 miles along with corresponding swag packages runners may choose from.

“We worked extensively with various stakeholders on how to organize the safest in-person event possible. However, after an exhaustive process we came to the conclusion that the best decision for our runners and community was to go virtual,” said Frankie Ruiz, Miami Marathon Co-Founder and Chief Running Officer at Life Time. “Although understandable, it pains me heavily that for the first time in 18 years our team won’t be watching thousands lined up at the start line in downtown Miami.

“Fortunately, we still have an opportunity to create substantial motivation for runners as they compete in the first-ever virtual Life Time Miami Marathon. This format also allows me to be more engaged with our audience as I’ll be participating alongside them!”

Registration for #VirtuallyMiamiFamous remains open through January 31, while current race registrants have until November 7 to opt into the event or select between one of three alternate options, including:

· Defer at no charge to 2022 and receive entry for one distance into #VirtuallyMiamiFamous

· Switch to all three #VirtuallyMiamiFamous distances and receive guaranteed spot in 2022

· Refund of event entry fee

· Donate already-paid entry fee to the Life Time Foundation, which works to improve nutrition in school food programing

Runners can register HERE. The cost for new runners is $40 for one distance, $60 for two distances and $80 for three distances.

The #VirtuallyMiamiFamous medals celebrate the conservation efforts of Miami’s coastal reefs and feature a stackable concept. Beginning with a golden base, overlaying components can be earned by completing the various distance options of the virtual event, including a mangrove roots spinner, coral emblem, water emblem and a diamond palm.

New this year is the introduction of TuneUp Training, a free running plan crafted by Miami Marathon co-founder Frankie Ruiz, spanning November 8 through January 31. The content will include running plan calendars for 5K, half and full marathon distances and will be available on TheMiamiMarathon.com. Supporting TuneUp Training content featuring special guests will be featured on the event’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Ruiz added, “The Life Time Miami Marathon is one of South Florida’s largest economic impacting events and we look forward to hosting everyone in-person again. In the meantime, I invite everyone—whether longtime, loyal runners or first-timers—to get in on the 2021 virtual action. We promise you’ll be inspired to train to be #MiamiFamous with us again for the race’s 20th anniversary on February 6, 2022.”

The Miami Marathon and Half Marathon is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned by the company, including the New York City Triathlon, Leadville Race Series and Garmin DK.