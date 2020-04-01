“We Are Jackson Health” COVID-19 Fundraising Initiative to Support Jackson Health System

Urging community to donate and help Miami’s safety net hospital system fight the pandemic.

Jackson Health Foundation today announced the launch of the “We Are Jackson Health” fundraising initiative designed to help the county’s public hospital, Jackson Health System, fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This fundraising initiative is about raising money to help our public health system win the fight against COVID-19 in our community,” said Flavia Llizo, Jackson Health Foundation Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer. “We are asking the public to donate to the Miracle Fund and help us address the most urgent needs at Jackson such as patient care, medical supplies and equipment and staff support, including childcare services. These funds will be distributed to the areas of greatest need as determined by Jackson Health System healthcare administrators.”

Jackson Health System is dedicated to the health and well-being of all Miami-Dade County residents. Jackson opened its doors during the deadly influenza outbreak of 1918. Since then it has stayed true to its mission of offering quality healthcare for all, regardless of their ability to pay. As we face COVID-19, a worldwide health crisis, the healthcare team at Jackson is working tirelessly to help our community navigate through this pandemic. From Hurricane Andrew in 1992 to the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, the Jackson healthcare team was mobilized and ready to help. Jackson has dealt with public health pandemics like Zika and Ebola in the past and stand ready to help our community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to support our healthcare professionals, the doctors, nurses and administrators who continue to provide a high level of care during this time of uncertainty,” said Llizo. “We are proactively fundraising so we will be able to offer funding support as the COVID-19 situation evolves and need emerge. Our goal is to provide ongoing philanthropic support to Jackson and help the health system fight this pandemic. Text MIRACLES to 444-999 to donate today.”

To learn more, visit www.SupportJHF.org/WeAreJacksonHealth or call (305) 585-GIVE (4483).