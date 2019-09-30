Club women meet in Orlando for GFWC FL Fall Board

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Generation Federation of Women’s Club Florida’s Fall Board planning conference attracted numerous attendees from District 11 clubs led by district director Elizabeth Kourtesis Fisher.

Twice a year clubs from all over the state meet at the Rosen Plaza to report, learn about new projects and get updates on old ones. Among the many clubs attending in the immediate ares were women from Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Cocoplum Woman’s Club, Coconut Grove Woman’s Club and Miami Woman’s Club, to mention a few.

All these and the many other clubs worldwide contribute countless volunteer hours, money and talent into improving their communities and making a positive impact.

As fall is upon us, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s held a membership kickoff on Sept. 18, after having to postpone the meeting scheduled for Sept. 4 because of Hurricane Dorian. That meeting, which focused on new members, was coordinated by Jessenia Francisco, second vice president/membership chair.

Members learned of the many outreach efforts and upcoming events benefiting the community including the club’s Gringo Bingo fundraisers at Clutch Burger featuring DJ Germain than started in March to benefit the club’s numerous charities and has raised almost $10,000 already.

Looking to raise additional funds, Barbara Lapsley and Marilyn, are co-chairing the club’s annual Haunted House Halloween Party to be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at the CGWC clubhouse, 1001-9 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd. This annual party is one you won’t want to miss.

Food, cash bar, music, dancing, awesome costumes, contests and prizes — all for only $50 pre-paid or $60 at the door. This event helps support the club’s children’s dental clinic that provides more than $247,000 in free dental services for children of the working poor. To buy tickets, go to www.gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.

In more charity news, the Alzheimer’s Walk to be held Nov. 16 at Museum Park, was the beneficiary of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Sept. 10 Gringo Bingo fundraiser hosted by Clutch Burger bringing in more than $1,100 for the Walk.

That September event, which is always a great party, was bigger than ever because it was attorney Lillian Ser’s birthday. Lillian, who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s, took advantage of the event to support the Alzheimer’s Association and celebrate her birthday taking most all the seats for her crowd of friends. It was the first time ever there was dancing at a bingo game but with Germain’s music it could not be helped.

Next up on Oct. 1, Gringo Bingo will benefit the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run in December. Look for more fun as that also is the birthday of DJ Germain, who has, like Steven Bradley, donated his services every month to support the CGWC’s charitable causes.

In other news, an impressive Veterans Outreach event, sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. from District 36, was held on Sept. 13, drawing hundreds of veterans who enjoyed food, music, goodie bags and an opportunity to learn from the more than over 67 federal, state and local agencies and organizations participating such as the Social Security Administration, Veterans Hospital, Florida Department of Children and Families, United States Housing and Urban Development, Home Financing Center, and the GFWC Coral Gables Women’s Club there with information on their free Children’s Dental Clinic, to name a few. The agencies also included universities, colleges, banking, support services such as Fishing with America’s Finest. This daylong event was orchestrated by Judith Ruiz, legislative assistant/chief of staff to Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., and included an inspirational video and program that left many in the crowd with goose bumps.

Among those attending included Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez; Captain Danny Burgess, director of the Florida Veterans Affairs; Florida Sen. Tom Wright, chair of the Florida Military Affairs Committee; U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart; State Rep. Brian Avila, who just return from the National Guard Reserve, and State Sen. Rene Garcia. The event was held at the Milander Center for Arts & Entertainment in Hialeah. Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez graciously offered the lovely venue.

On a sad note, condolences to the family, countless friends and fellow Gator fans on the loss of Coral Gables attorney and former Pinecrest Vice Mayor Jeff Cutler. He was so well loved and left us too soon leaving a great void. His ready smile, endless energy, compassion and generous spirit leave us all with a hole in our hearts. He was such a good person and an amazing asset to our community.

May he rest in peace.

Until next time, keep making each day count.