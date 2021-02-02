JOBC Golf, Gringo Bingo, Diamond Jubilee and awards begin year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

2021 already is beginning to emerge as a very busy year as organizations find ways to deal with the pandemic and optimistically plan for its end.

The Junior Orange Bowl Golf Invitational, played at The Biltmore Golf Course after the first of the year, was a great way to start and one to remember. Texan Sebastian Moss finished with 2-over-par 73 and became the first U.S. born winner of the tournament in a decade. It seems Moss broke the tournament scoring record with Sunday’s opening 62, completed four rounds at 12-under 272 in a wire-to-wire performance over Matthew Doyle (68). But for one hole, Moss would have been the first player since 2012 to record four rounds in the 60s.

As for the girls, after 17 months without a win, Canadian Emily Zhu held off Chile’s Antonia Matte for the second consecutive day to end her winless drought.

Kudos to the members of the JOBC Golf Invitational Committee, including tournament chair Steven Gonzalez and tournament director JR Steinbauer, for meeting the challenge of the pandemic to make this tournament happen. Actually, Gonzalez now is president of the Junior Orange Bowl Committee and was my guest recently on Gloria’s Gab LIVE broadcast Mondays at 10 a.m. To see Steven’s show, visit

www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPO_cDUR1sM&feature=youtu.be and learn more about the many ways the Juniolr Orange Bowl showcases our youth.

Thanks to presenting sponsors, Center State Bank as well as 1st Empire Elite Financial & EZ Title Services, the monthly Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Gringo Bingo fundraisers at Clutch Burger have helped provide critically needed funding for the club’s free children’s dental clinic. In fact, the Jan. 12 event sponsored by Center State Bank raised more than $1,500, the second one Eli Jimenez and the bank took on.

Up next, 1st Empire Elite Financial & EZ Title have stepped up a second time and will sponsor the Feb. 9 games to take place at 7 p.m. on the plaza in front of Clutch Burger on Giralda in the Gables. With neighboring restaurants opening up space for the event, it allows for social distancing and a safe environment. Play 12 games for a $20 donation, order from the Clutch menu on your own dime, enjoy the music of DJ Germain, the antics of always entertaining Clutch Burger owner Steven Bradley who emcees and calls the bingo. In addition, you get a chance to win lots of prizes donated by local restaurants and businesses and support a great cause. To RSVP, email gloria@cnews.net or text 305-968-3090.

Speaking of Rotary, the Rotary Club of Coral Gables, founded in March of 1946, is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with an upscale online auction or diamonds and more. This unique event is the brainchild of Sally Baumgartner, RCCG past president and Merrick Festival executive director, who is donating more than $10,000 worth of diamond jewelry to the auction with others following suit donating such items as a vacation rental, wines, etc.

The auction will open on Valentine’s Day and run through Mar. 4. Proceeds will benefit the many charitable programs the Rotary Club of Coral Gables Foundation supports. More details to come.

A shout out to the Rotary Club of Coral Gables Foundation for a recent $2,000 grant to the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic, one they doubled this year understanding to critical need. Of course, that was just one of many grants disbursed during the past year to so many charitable groups and programs that desperately need funding because of the pandemic.

In other news, United Homecare, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving older and disabled adults at home, is in the midst of planning for the annual Claude Pepper Awards Dinner to take place on May 20 at Jungle Island’s Treetop Ballroom.

Honorees were announced and include Carlos R. Fernandez Guzman; Dr. Ranjan Duara, MD; Lilliam M. Lopez; Leadership Miami ALL IN MIAMI #41; Pascal J. Goldschmidt-Clermont, MD; Jesus Quintero; Gary Press; Irina Vilarino; Barbara E Sanchez; Remedios Diaz-Oliver, and Michael Finney.

To help support United Homecare in its mission and celebrate these amazing individuals, become an event sponsor or purchase tickets by calling 305-716-0764.

Until next time, keep making each day count; be kind and stay safe.