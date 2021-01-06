County extends suspension of transit fares, parking fees

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) has worked diligently since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to implement new safety measures to protect both riders and employees.

Among the many precautions taken, Miami-Dade County suspended fares as of Mar. 22, 2020 to protect the safety of passengers and operators by reducing the need for non-essential interactions.

As Miami-Dade County continues to combat COVID-19, the department is extending the suspension of fares through Jan. 31.

With fares suspended, riders can limit their contact with fareboxes and avoid any unnecessary interactions with operators — helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our No. 1 priority remains protecting the lives and livelihoods of residents during the pandemic,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Continuing to waive fares will keep public transit safe, while supporting our families through this difficult time as we create the foundation for a strong economic recovery.”

In January, the mayor and DTPW will hold a virtual town hall meeting to dialogue with the community and receive direct input from the public regarding future decisions about reinstating fares. Details will be shared when available; follow @GoMiamiDade and @MayorDaniella on social media to stay up-to-date.

In adopting the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, the county commission approved a fare-free transit service through Dec. 31, 2020. A fare waiver, authorized by Implementing Order 4-133, approves the suspension of transit fares and fees until Jan. 31 with the option to extend if deemed necessary.

At this time, while all transit fares and parking fees remain suspended, auto-reloads for monthly passholders also are suspended. For additional questions regarding monthly passholders or any reduced fare products, contact Miami-Dade Transit’s customer service team at 786-469-5564 or via email at easycard@miamidade.gov.

As a reminder, face coverings are required for all transit passengers at all times, including while waiting at a bus stop or on the platform, and while inside the vehicle. Violators are subject to removal from the system.