Life Time Coral Gables announces plans to welcome two restaurants

Locally famed Argentinian restaurant Graziano’s and a new concept restaurant by Mamey Restaurant’s chef Niven Patel will be a part of Life Time Coral Gables, a first-of-its-kind offering which incorporates the wellness pioneer’s iconic Life Time athletic club and Life Time Work premium shared workspace concept with the company’s first-ever Life Time Living luxury residences.

The 5,800-square-foot Graziano’s restaurant will be on the street level of the new development and offer an eclectic menu featuring a range of locally sourced high-quality Argentinian meats, side dishes and an array of cakes and pastries. In addition, the newest dining concept by chef Patel also will debut street level. More details on his menu will be released in the coming weeks. Plans are for both restaurants to open in tandem with the development in February.

“We believe good food and good company go hand in hand and we’re excited to bring the Graziano experience to the Life Time Coral Gables development,” said Leo Graziano, CEO of Graziano’s. “Just as Life Time aims to help its members live healthy, happy lives, we do the same with each meal we prepare for our guests through our time-honored recipes and traditions of Argentina.”

The Life Time Coral Gables development also will include a national grocer and other retail as part of the massive mixed-use project, located at 250 S. Dixie Hwy.

“Our Life Time Coral Gables development is integrating where we live, work, move, shop and eat, and we’re especially excited to see this retail component come together,” said Bahram Akradi, founder, chair and CEO of Life Time. “These acclaimed restaurateurs, the addition of a national grocer, and even more retail to come will help create a community that brings time efficiency to the daily lives of our residents while having a

positive impact on our planet. It’s truly a natural extension of our mission to inspire people to live healthy, happy lives.”

Pre-leasing for the 14-story, 495-residence Life Time Luxury Residences, featuring studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, is under way. Founding memberships for Life

Time Athletic and Life Time Work premium co-working are also available.

Life Time Coral Gables is a collaboration between Life Time and Nolan Reynolds International (NRI), a recognized leader in real estate investment, development and hospitality operations.

A full Life Time Coral Gables Pre-Leasing and Preview Center for all of the Life Time offerings (Athletic, Work and Living) is now open at 1430 S. Dixie Hwy., Suite 101, in Coral Gables, offering both virtual and in-person appointments. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information regarding features, amenities and floorplans, visit Life Time Coral Gables, or call 786-789- 4421.