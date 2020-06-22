For those of you that know anything about me, what I do and who I am… Cheers to you! The reason for my condescending salute? Well, it seems like this gorgeous city is all about who you are, what you do for a living and how much money you have.

My wife, (a “Cuban-American Princess”) tells me repeatedly to “stop being so naïve” or “it’s the same everywhere else.” But, due to my sheltered Canadian upbringing, I’ve developed an inner struggle with identifying something positive about this city and, in some instances even the select group of people that populate it. It’s enough to always render a person on guard or even apprehensive about making new friends. Friends, remember those? It seems that nowadays you can count those “friends” on one hand. Yeah sure you have your buddies, pals, or acquaintances. The moms and dads that you wave to and say hello to during your child’s drop off or pick-up time. I’m talking about the pinky swearing, loogie in the palm before a handshake, needle poking blood brothers we all seem to have forgotten. Trust me, this isn’t a grumpy old man yelling get off my lawn or I want things the way they used to be type of story, but damn. Can we stop being so conniving and crooked? For every smile and not so genuine greeting of “how are you”? There are three “so, what do you do for a living”?, or “what school did you go to”? That’s another thing that this Canadian import doesn’t understand. What does it matter if I went to Gulliver or Coral Park? Why is the Gables High School response met with a sigh of “poor thing”?

I’m sure this article is not meant for the majority that populate the area, but my guess is more of you will identify with what I’m saying than not. I feel we all somewhat struggle to keep up with the Jones’ and have a hard time putting things in perspective in one of the most beautiful, but jaded and morally vacant cities in America. Nonetheless, I want to be a friendly reminder that not everyone has an evil agenda, and nor do they need something from you. Much like that dreaded drive back home from Brickell after a long day’s work, you just have to be patient, navigate through the BS, put on some Bob Marley and be grateful and thankful for who and what you have in your life. Eventually you will get to where you want to go, and hopefully like the great Joe Cocker sang tweaked out of his mind at Woodstock…”maybe we can have a little help from our friends along the way”.

Life is hard enough by itself, add in the above mentioned and it becomes damn near impossible. So, the next time you are invited to one of these lavish, chest pounding extravagant house parties…you know which ones I’m referring to…the ones that look more over-the-top than my wedding but then turn out to be a 4 year old’s birthday party. Try to remember that the bar is open, the food is amazing and all you’re required to do is enjoy yourself. Then you can always leave with a smile at the echoing voice of the host complaining about how much this party cost him or her. Enjoy your sweat soaked shirts and frizzy hair this summer ladies and gentlemen of South Florida…. You deserve it!

Brett Romberg hosts the “Brett Romberg Morning Show” on 1210 The Man Monday through Friday 7am-10am. He is a member of the University of Miami HOF class of 2013 and former All American center for the 2002 National Champion Miami Hurricanes. After a 9 year NFL career Brett and his wife moved back to Miami from Atlanta and started their family in Pinecrest. He is now the father of three beautiful girls ages 6,4,1 and currently reside in Coral Gables.