Rep. Donna Shalala’s statement on House Democrats’ Proposed Infrastructure Plan

Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) released the following statement:

“The Moving Forward Framework is a transformative plan to move America forward after decades of failing to modernize our infrastructure. This proposal will provide the funding to address some of the most critical challenges facing our community, our country, and the world.

“This plan will have real, tangible impacts on South Florida not only because it provides hundreds of billions over the next five years for smarter traffic lights, improved highways, and expanded mass transit, but because its focus is on making our communities more resilient to climate change. In my testimony before the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I stressed the need for climate-resilient solutions, so I am pleased that the Framework will guarantee we have the resources to make the investments in flood mitigation, renewable energy, and climate change readiness we need in Miami-Dade to tackle the rising seas that pose an existential threat to our way of life.”