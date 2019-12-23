St. Thomas Miami Heat Family Fun Night

These are the years that matter most and St. Thomas Episcopal Parish School set a new standard with their first-ever Miami Heat Family Fun Night.

On Sunday, December 8th, St. Thomas students dreamed bigger and smiled brighter as they stood on court with the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls players as National Anthem Buddies. Many families attended the event, as well as St. Thomas’ extended community. Shantelle Maxwell, the Director of Communications and Marketing for the school, spearheaded the initiative and worked closely with the HEAT to create a memorable experience and drum up school spirit.

Fourth grade student Camila Marin said, “Being an Anthem Buddy and spending time with my friends was so much fun. I love that St. Thomas created this opportunity for us.” In addition to Anthem Buddies, several students participated in the HEAT’s High Five Fan Club. This gave them the opportunity to line the entrance of the American Airlines Arena court and high five each player. St. Thomas topped the evening off with a Post-Game Free Throw. This activity offered plenty of chances for students to move and exercise, while experiencing what it’s like to be an NBA player first-hand.



Head of School Lillian Issa said, “This was an extraordinary event and a very nice way to get together. Our students had a ball.”

The turnout was so successful that St. Thomas looks forward to making this event an annual tradition.