WeWork celebrates grand opening of its newest workspace in Gables

WeWork celebrates grand opening of its newest workspace in GablesWeWork celebrated the grand opening of its newest shared workspace in Coral Gables, WeWork Giralda Place, 255 Giralda Ave., with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 24 that was led by the City of Coral Gables, Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and the office of the Mayor of Miami-Dade County. WeWork is dedicated to creating spaces where people can make a life, not just a living. Its latest expansion in the City of Coral Gables offers over 54,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed, pet-friendly workspace that spans across five floors.

