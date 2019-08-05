Actors’ Murder for Two musical features talented two-man team

Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre continues to provide the community with quality shows and Murder for Two is no exception.

Opening night for the musical comedy provided lots of laughs for loyal theater goers as well as a delicious pre show buffet courtesy of Catering by Lovables.

The funny show, directed by the talented David Arisco, was performed brilliantly by a cast of two — Martin Landry, who plays the parts of numerous characters with no costume changes, and Mark Schenfisch, both of whom are also concert pianists among their many talents. The show runs through Aug. 11. For information and tickets, visit www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Actors’ Playhouse begins its 2019-20 season on Oct. 30 with Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire followed by many other great shows on the mainstage including Mama Mia!, Camelot, Murder of the Orient Express and Fuacata! For young people and adults interested in acting, film and musical theatre, check out Actors’ Playhouse Theatre Conservatory for classes. To register or get more information, call 305-444-9293, ext. 606.