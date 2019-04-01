Area Stage Company to present The Wizard of Oz, Apr. 19-28

Area Stage Company will present a fresh take on the Hollywood classic The Wizard of Oz, April 19-28, as director Giancarlo Rodaz takes audiences on an unexpected, family friendly journey throughout the land of Oz complete with all the songs and characters from the film you know and love.

Following the immense success, and critical acclaim, of his Shrek The Musical, She Kills Monsters, and The Little Mermaid earlier this year, the young visionary Rodaz will direct as well as design the set and lighting. Rebecca Ashton will choreograph, and Katie Duerr will serve as musical director.

The beloved 1939 film is well known to most and is based on the 1900 book series by L. Frank Baum. This version of the show, first performed in 1987 by the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, England, featured the film’s music by Harold Arlen with lyrics by E.Y. Harburg — including We’re Off to See the Wizard and Follow the Yellow Brick Road — and book by John Kane. This iteration has become so successful throughout the intervening years that it has been touring the U.S. nonstop since 2008.

Let this enchanting musical take you over the rainbow along with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion to discover that there truly is no place like home.

Area Stage Company’s Mainstage production of The Wizard of Oz takes place Apr. 19-28; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays. Area Stage Company is located at 1560 S. Dixie Hwy. in Coral Gables Tickets are $15-$35 at areastagecompany.com or 305-666-2078.