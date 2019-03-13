Art Shamsky presenting “After the Miracle” at Books and Books in Coral Gables on March 31

The 1962 New York Mets set a record for futility in baseball, losing 120 games, a record that stands to this day. Seven years later, after languishing in the National League cellar fpr 7 years, the Mets won the World Series. The “Lovable Losers” suddenly became the “Miracle Mets” in perhaps the greatest worst-to-first transformation in sports history.

ART SHAMSKY played right field for the ‘69 Mets. In After the Miracle: The Lasting Brotherhood of the ’69 Mets he draws on conversations with his former teammates as well as his recollections explaining how the Mets turned it all around in one year.

In 2017, Shamsky organized a trip with former teammates Bud Harrelson, Jerry Koosman, and Ron Swoboda to visit ailing star pitcher Tom Seaver in California, where the men reminisced about how the Mets did it, and what has happened to them and their teammates since.

Their good-natured banter lets readers eavesdrop on how the players remember the highlight of their careers. For anyone who remembers this extraordinary event – and for those who have only heard about it – After the Miracle is the inside story, a fan’s dream come true.

Art Shamsky was a Major League baseball player for eight years, (Cincinnati Reds-1965), and then joining the New York Mets in the winter of 1967. Since his retirement from baseball, Shamsky has been a sports broadcaster in New York; ESPN, and for the Mets, doing play-by-play and color commentary.

