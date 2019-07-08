The unofficial arrival of summer

With the official arrival of summer last month, we are once again proud to partner with our good friends at Books & Books on a best-in-class summer reading list curated exclusively for our chamber and Coral Gables community.

Equal parts seasonal pleasure and purely professional, these diverse titles offer something for everyone, from the casual reader to the voracious consumer of all things authored. And, we also offer up a few works where the authors will be making a whistle stop in the City Beautiful this summer, including Mika Brzezenski, Colson Whitehead and Daniel Silva.

Now, that is some good reading!

As you get ready to power down and travel, there is no accessory or essential item more important to pack for your vacation or weekend getaway than a great book. You can skip the electronic devices, the macadamia nut snack packs and the 100 SPF sunscreen and focus on what you plan to read.

I am heading to Austin, TX later this summer, and I promise you, I will be mixing in a few great reads while I check-out every Tex Mex restaurant, chicken and biscuit diner, and weirdly Austin haunts between here and the Texas capital.

And, yes, while I know disconnecting from the daily grind is harder than ever — especially while on vacation — it is no secret that an amazing read can help you refresh, reinvigorate and rejuvenate. Your boss will thank you when you return — and so will your co-workers.

So do yourself the ultimate solid and toss a great tome in that suitcase right now (you have to get started packing sometime) and get ready to be whisked away. Many of the recommendations below on the list include great heroes and beloved characters, brilliant storylines and of course, inspiration that can ultimately transform you, personally and professionally.

So, now, for the big reveal. Listed are the 27 titles chosen with you in mind, plus a September surprise. Twenty seven books that you can lean into for a moment of clarity and purpose. And of course, 27 great gets you can find right here at our very own Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave. (or on-line at booksandbooks.com).

Thank you Mitchell, Cristina and the entire team at our favorite independent neighborhood bookstore for once again making sure we have a great and unforgettable Summer away from the fray.

Great summer reads:

EARN IT!: KNOW YOUR VALUE AND GROW YOUR CAREER IN YOUR 20s AND BEYOND By Mika Brzezenski and Daniela Pierre-Bravo, Book event at the Arsht Center on July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

THE NEW GIRL by Daniel Silva, Book event in Coral Gables on July 27 at 7 p.m.

MANAGEMENT MESS TO LEADERSHIP SUCCESS by Scott Jeffrey Miller;

THE NICKEL BOYS by Colson Whitehead;

THE ART OF NOTICING by Rob Walker;

FALTER by Bill McKibben;

WORKING by Robert Caro;

FURIOUS HOURS by Casey Cep;

UNDERLAND by Robert Macfarlane;

BITCOIN BILLIONAIRES by Ben Mezrich;

ROUGH MAGIC by Lara Prior Palmer;

CALL THEM BY THEIR TRUE NAMES by Rebecca Solnit;

SAY NOTHING by Patrick Radden Keefe;

CARI MORA by Thomas Harris;

MOSTLY DEAD THINGS by Kristen Arnett;

DISAPPEARING EARTH by Julia Phillips;

ORANGE WORLD by Karen Russell;

ZUCKED by Roger Manama;

AN ECONOMIST WALKS INTO A BROTHEL by Allison Schrager;

WOLFPACK by Abby Wambach;

RANGE by David Epstein;

MOMENT OF LIFT by Melinda Gates;

LOONSHOTS by Safi Bachall;

BITCOIN BILLIONAIRES by Ben Mezrich;

DARE TO LEAD by Brene Brown;

THE ROBOTS ARE COMING by Andres Oppenheimer;

LATE BLOOMERS by Rich Karlgaard;

Bonus book: IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? by Candace Bushnell, Book event in Coral Gables on Sept. 20.