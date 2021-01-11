Commissioner Higgins, Miami Dolphins provide meals to South Dade families

Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins proudly hosted her first meal distribution event on Dec. 23, in partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program.

Commissioner Cohen Higgins was joined by senior vice president of the Miami Dolphins Nat Moore, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Consul General from Jamaica R. Oliver Mair, Miami Dolphins alumnus Shawn Wooden, Miami-Dade School Board member Luisa Santos, several members of the Cutler Bay Town Council, volunteers from the Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA), and Mothers Fighting for Justice, and other local leaders. The drive-through meal distribution provided 500 meals to hundreds of families in need.

“The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and celebration with family and friends, but we know that isn’t the case for many District 8 families this year,” Commissioner Cohen Higgins said. “After almost 10 months of an unrelenting pandemic, our residents are hurting and in need of relief. I am proud to work with community organizations like the Miami Dolphins Foundation to help get food on the table for families in need. Together, we will get through this pandemic and come out stronger.”

The event also provided financial support to a small business in District 8, Ackees Jamaican Cuisine, which is located in Cutler Bay and prepared the meals.

“The Miami Dolphins are excited to kick off this partnership with Commissioner Cohen Higgins as we work together to distribute meals and spread some cheer to those fighting food insecurity, to hopefully make the holidays a little easier during these unprecedented times,” said Leslie Nixon, Miami Dolphins Senior director of Community Affairs. “This is one of many holiday meal distributions the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program has hosted and supported ahead of the holiday season collaborating with team partners in an effort to feed members of our South Florida community while supporting local minority-owned businesses, such as Ackees Jamaican Cuisine, in the process.”