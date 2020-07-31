Alexandria Suarez is the go-getter we need in House District 120

Alexandria Suarez deserves your vote for House District 120 because she is a go-getter who lives in her district.

But wait, isn’t that required of a candidate running for office? Yes, but apparently the husband of one of Suarez’s opponents has declared his homestead exemption outside the district.

Should that disqualify her? I say yes and so has Suarez, who has raised the issue in her campaign to win House District 120, which runs from the Florida Keys to just north of Homestead.

Here are the facts: Suarez has lived and worked in south Miami-Dade County and the Keys for more than 30 years.

She is a young entrepreneur who after nearly 10 years as a public school teacher at Glades Middle School and a subsequent career in the pharmaceutical industry decided to pursue her dream of becoming an attorney. So how did the mother of young children do? Well I’m glad you asked. She graduated cum laude, passing the bar in 2016.

Her solo law practice is based in Homestead, and is perfectly situated to address the needs of the entire district.

Suarez belongs to several high profile organizations that impact the community and local politics including the Dade County Bar Association, the Cuban American Bar Association, the Federalist Society, Phi Alpha Delta, the South Dade Chamber of Commerce, the Upper Keys Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Farm Bureau.

She also provides pro bono services to Dade Legal Aid and previously participated in the Big Brother/Big Sister program.

Suarez has won my endorsement for State House District 120.