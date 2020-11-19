Commissioner McGhee co-sponsors and applauds Commissioner Higgins’ advancement of pedestrian and cyclist safety resolution

Pedestrian and cyclist safety took a step forward on Nov. 19 as the Miami-Dade County Commission called for a comprehensive plan to make Miami-Dade’s roads less dangerous for non-vehicular traffic.

Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee co-sponsored the resolution by Commissioner Eileen Higgins directing the County administration to prepare a report identifying the organizational needs to establish a comprehensive plan for the proactive approval, installation and maintenance of mobility improvements for pedestrians and cyclists within urban areas of Miami-Dade County, including any recommendations as to staffing allocation and potential reorganization, new expedited processes, design manual updates, and implementation of Complete Streets and Vision Zero measures, including installation of protected bicycle lanes and crosswalks, reprogramming of traffic signals, and implementation of play streets, painted crosswalks, reduced speed limits, and pedestrian prioritization at crosswalks.

“I am excited to co-sponsor this critical piece of legislation,” said Commissioner McGhee. “Pedestrians use our roadways to access opportunities for success and enjoy quality time with their families. We must keep our people safe at all times.”

According to the 2019 “Dangerous by Design” report from Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolis ranked the 14th least safe metro area in the country for pedestrians, with 1,549 pedestrian deaths between 2008 and 2017.