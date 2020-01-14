The Naked Magicians Bring R-Rated Magic Show to the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

For one night only, South Florida will be treated to a night of full-frontal illusions by the world-famous Naked Magicians. The duo will bring their talents and leave their clothes behind at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center’s main stage on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.

The Australian pair, made up by Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne, have performed in more than 250 cities and for millions of patrons around the world. They have also appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “Entertainment Tonight”, and hosted their own Las Vegas residency and season on London’s West End.

Renowned as the world’s funniest and naughtiest magic show, the Naked Magicians’ motto is “good magicians don’t need sleeves, and great magicians don’t need pants.”

Tickets are $40 for regular admission and $69 for VIP, which includes table seating, complimentary beverage and post-show meet and greet. Individual meet and greet tickets can also be purchased for $20. All tickets can be purchased at SMDCAC.org or by calling 786-573-5300.

The show is appropriate for ages 18 and up. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age. This includes children and infants. Contact the SMDCAC Box Office for details.