CBSHS students participate in Thanksgiving Food Drive

Cutler Bay Senior High School students Ethan McKaig, a freshman in the iPREP Academy, and Anson White, a sophomore in the Liberal Arts Academy, participated in the SOCSOUTH Volunteen Thanksgiving Food Drive to provide food for a family in need for the holidays. Pictured are Michelle Clarit, assistant principal; Ethan McKaig; Anson White, and Lucas J. De La Torre, principal.

(Photo courtesy: Cutler Bay Senior High School)

