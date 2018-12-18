Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

CBSHS students participate in Thanksgiving Food Drive

By: Community News |December 18, 2018

CBSHS students participate in Thanksgiving Food DriveCutler Bay Senior High School students Ethan McKaig, a freshman in the iPREP Academy, and Anson White, a sophomore in the Liberal Arts Academy, participated in the SOCSOUTH Volunteen Thanksgiving Food Drive to provide food for a family in need for the holidays. Pictured are Michelle Clarit, assistant principal; Ethan McKaig; Anson White, and Lucas J. De La Torre, principal.
(Photo courtesy: Cutler Bay Senior High School)

