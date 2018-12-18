Cheryl Janata nominated for the 2020 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year

Cutler Bay Senior High School principal Lucas De La Torre has announced that Cheryl Janata has been nominated for 2020 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year.

The program recognizes and honors the contributions of outstanding classroom teachers who have demonstrated a superior capacity to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.

Janata has demonstrated a passion for her subject matter and it is infectious to her students. She has shown exceptional enthusiasm for teaching and is a role model for students, quickly developed a great rapport with her students. Janata always is available to her students for tutoring — before school, afterschool, and even during her lunchtime. She is a proponent of technology and uses it often to incorporate topics into the mathematics lessons she is teaching.