Cutler Bay Senior High School announces Principal’s Honor Roll

Lucas De La Torre, principal, Cutler Bay Senior High School, recently announced the Principal’s Honor Roll for the third grading quarter.

A breakfast for the students and their parents celebrated this outstanding achievement, students having all A1A’s for the second grading period. The following students were recognized by their grade level:

Ninth Grade: Natalia Benitez, Andrew Landsaw, Carina Lee, Amelia Slayden, and Kevin Yulkowski;

10th Grade: Haled Dareb, Nicole Dubon, Niyah Fitzgibbons, Jackson Foxworthy, Laura Fruto, Cassidy Jerew, Sarah Juan, Emilia Nodarse, Eden Pigott, Janelle Rodriguez, and Julianne Yulkowski;

11th Grade: Santiago Aday, Kristina Alzugaray, Niloy Bhattacharyya, Ashlynn Borrero, Alexandra Castellanos, Michael Fernandez, Leyton Foxworthy, Benny Le, Marina Marquis, Liz Martinez, Holly Mulder, Jessica Oliveros, Rene Perez, Sabrina Prieto, Kelly Quintero, Madison Richterkessing, Ana Rodriguez, and Tatiana Rodriguez, and

12th Grade: Gabriela Auguste, Daniella Cisar, and Zoe Fundora.