Seminole Theatre ringing in 2019 with magic, musicals, and more

018 was Seminole Theatre’s biggest year yet, with record audiences and three in-house community theater productions — and it looks like theater is off to a great start in Homestead for 2019.

The winter portion of the theater’s season is diverse. With everything from magic to musicals to classical music— there’s something for everyone.

Kicking off the New Year is Forever Young (Jan. 4), a musical about five best friends who discover that a record player can change everything. Set in a suburban basement, the musical is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and music that you know (and probably love) from the ’70s , ’80s and beyond. Stop by early for an ’80s-themed party before the show featuring karaoke, a photo booth, themed drinks and more.

The Chipper Experience (Jan. 12) is a family comedy and magic show that fuses the rousing with the ridiculous. Chipper Lawrence leads the audience through a lighthearted spree of juggling, illusions, bizarre stunts, and mentalism. The theater also is accepting submissions for Seminole’s Funniest Home Videos. Finalists get to enjoy the show for free and have their videos shown at the event. Check the theater’s website for details.

The theater never has been short of incredible musical acts. From Art Garfunkel to the genre-bending contemporary orchestra Nu-Deco and beyond, it’s done a great job of satisfying musical tastes of all kinds. Coming up in the winter is classical pianist Julian Gargiulo who is coming to Homestead (Jan. 27) after playing Carnegie Hall.

“Every time I talk to him he’s in another country,” said Mickey McGuire, executive director of the Seminole. “What you wouldn’t guess is that he is also this really engaging, funny guy, and he has a way of involving the entire audience. You don’t need to be a classical music buff to enjoy the show, and to see a world-renowned artist like Julian for just $20-$30 is a steal.”

All tickets to these and other shows can be purchased at seminoletheatre.org or by calling 786-650-2073 or visiting the box office at 18 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030 anytime from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.