Doral’s Donation Drop-Off Points for Bahamas Relief

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s devastation of the Bahamas, the Mayor and City Council are requesting the community’s kindness and support with the donation of much needed items to the victims of this storm. The City has partnered with Miami-Dade County to ensure that donations reach the Bahamas to aid their residents.

“While South Florida dodged this devasting hurricane, unfortunately our neighbors in the Bahamas were not as lucky,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “During these times it is critical that we all come together for the common goal of helping those in need and I encourage everyone to give whatever they can.”

From Wednesday, September 4, 2019 to Wednesday, September 18, 2019, residents can drop-off items at the following Doral locations, between the hours of 9:00 a.m and 8:00 p.m (weekdays); 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. (Saturday-Sunday).

Dropoff Locations:

• Doral Legacy Park (11400 NW 82 Street)

9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m (Mon-Fri)

9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m (Sat-Sun)

• Doral Meadow Park (11555 NW 58th Street)

9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m (Mon-Fri)

9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m (Sat-Sun)

• Morgan Levy Park (5300 NW 102nd Avenue)

9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m (Mon-Fri)

9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m (Sat-Sun)

List of items needed:

• Water

• Canned goods

• Can openers

• Mosquito spray

• Sunscreen

• Diapers

• Wipes (cleaning & baby)

• Baby formula

• First aid items

• Flashlight

• Batteries

• Small generators