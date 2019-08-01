Commissioner Bovo statement on the Palmetto Expressway

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo Jr. has issued the following public statement regarding the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826): “The situation residents are facing on the Palmetto Expressway is unacceptable. The Florida Department of Transportation has recently installed plastic poles along the Palmetto, creating yet another express lane,” Commissioner Bovo said. “This is not only a transportation issue, but also a quality of life issue. Residents of District 13 and other daily Palmetto Expressway commuters must now face either a toll or additional time sitting in their vehicle. As Chair of the Transportation and Finance Committee, I too share the same frustrations that these drivers endure. Though this is not a Miami-Dade County decision, the County Commission and the State of Florida must work together to deliver transit solutions and respond to these imminent concerns.”

