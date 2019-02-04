Kendall Regional’s Town & Country Emergency Room offers free CPR and AED classes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Town & Country Emergency Room has partnered with PushHardCPR to provide the community with free Non-Certified CPR and AED classes once a month at its Town & Country Emergency Room.

The workshops consist of three one-hour sessions where the first half hour is instructional and the second half hour is practical (hands on). Classes happen at the Town and Country Emergency Room at 11800 Sherry Lane, Miami, FL 33183 (at the corner of 117th Ave and 88th St.).

After learning how to save a life, attendees are given a tour of the Emergency Room as well as some take-home goodies and a “surprise.” For information on specific dates or to learn how you can help save the life of an adult, a child, or an infant, register at www.KendallMed.com/Calendar.

ABOUT KRMC

Kendall Regional Medical Center, an award-winning 417-bed hospital, offers 24-hour comprehensive medical, surgical and diagnostic services, including trauma and burn care, pediatrics and maternity services, an orthopedic and spine institute, along with patient and community services. For 40 years, KRMC has been committed to expanding and improving every facet of the organization. Today, the hospital has grown into a major tertiary-care teaching facility, with 700 physicians and specialists and 1,700 employees.

The main campus of Kendall Regional Medical Center is located at 11750 SW 40 St., Miami, FL 33175. For information visit www.kendallmed.com or call 305-223-3000.