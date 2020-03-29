Celebrity Chef Chris Valdes Teams Up With Farm Share & Flipany To Feed Community During Coronavirus Pandemic

Chef Chris will prepare 2k meals at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club

For distribution through Farm Share and Flippany to support the community

WHAT:

Miami native and Food Network Star Finalist Chef Chris Valdes has united with local agencies Farm Share and Flippany to distribute 2k meals to the most vulnerable in our community during the current Pandemic– the elderly and families in need.

WHERE:

Meals will be prepared in the kitchen at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club and then picked up by Farm Share and Flipany to be distributed as scheduled below.

WHEN:

Monday, March 30th, 2020

7:00am – 12:00pm: Food preparation by Team Chef Chris

12:00pm: Interviews with Chef Chris available by appointment only due to social distancing measures implemented by the County

1:00pm: Distribution by Farm Share to Assisted Living Facilities Saga Bay and Lakeshore Apartments in Cutler Bay and distribution by Flipany to families in need.

MEDIA CONTACT: Arely Ruiz, arelyPR, arely@arelypr.com. 305-632-5996