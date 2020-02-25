Every season has its purpose – and for winter, it’s Pisco y Nazca Doral

Ah, winter in Miami. One quick flip of your flimsy South Florida scarf and it’s over. But not in Doral – because the winter menu at Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar lasts all the way through mid-April. And that’s a good thing – I mean a really good thing.

Typically, seasonal menus last three months. But the chefs at Pisco y Nazca knew their winter menu would be more than warmly received – specialty plates that add a twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine such as their innovative Churrasco, featuring grilled skirt steak served with tacu tacu, anticuchera sauce, aji amarillo and chimichurri; the Chinese-Peruvian fusion Chifa Bao Buns, made with braised pulled pork, pickled vegetables and salsa criolla; and the refreshing Tiradito de Aji Amarillo, with thin cuts of fish served with avocado, choclo, sweet potato and leche de tigre.

Warmly received? These winter choices are hot!

Upon reaching the front door, the sights, sounds, and magnificent aromas were immediately present. A friendly and stylish greeter welcomed and promptly seated us in what was a very busy but ample dining area filled with jovial couples, family groupings, and the hum of low laughter and happy chat. We immediately felt at home here.

Readying ourselves for our full course treatment, we were enthusiastically greeted by our server and asked if we desire a cocktail first. But before we could answer, he quickly pointed out that Executive Chef Partner Javier Narvaez was coming our way over to say hello – a very nice touch.

My dining partner did her homework. Turns out, she learned that Narvaez was named Winner at South Florida Luxury Guide’s 13th Battle of the Chefs in late 2019. Pretty cool!

He proceeded to explain the menu presentation, which featured an array of creative appetizers, drinks, and main course options. He asked us to pay particular attention to the winter offerings, of course, which was our plan.

So let’s go!

First stop, cocktails. Staying true to our mission of partaking in the “selections de temporada,” seasonal offerings, we were presented with the totally innovative Chicha Sour made with Pisco, chicha morada, sugar, and egg whites; and El Pituco with Bulleit Rye, apple cider cinnamon syrup, lemon juice, and fresh sage. Both were almost too pretty to drink – and totally refreshing.

We couldn’t decide on two appetizers so we went with three! First to come out of the kitchen was Gyoza Nikkei ($9), seafood dumplings in an Asian-style leche de tigre and spicy mayo. Yum!

This was followed by the incredibly colorful Tiradito de Aji Amarillo ($14), featured on the Seleccion de Chef menu. Meticulously prepared right at our table, and appointed on a bright blue plate, were perfect slices of fresh cobia that seemed to melt in our mouths. They were partnered with avocado, choclo (Peruvian corn), and a small, innocent cylinder of sweet potato that had to possess something extra to make it so tasty. Sprinkled with pecans and splashed with leche de tigre sauce, this delicate dish was truly remarkable.

And then of course, out comes the Ceviche Sampler ($20). This tradition cold dish is staple at most Peruvian restaurants, but the flavors put forth in this triumvirate were indescribable. We gave up trying to determine which was our favorite: passion fruit infused, traditional, or cremosa.

The traditional ceviche had the perfect mix of red onions that woke up the mellow flavors of the fish. The passion fruit also incorporated the onions, but as a contrast to the sweetness of the fruit – a perfect combination. Then, the cremosa, where the seafood was infused with savory sauce that enveloped every bite.

We devoured all three and were thoroughly comfortable in our state of indecision.

Both of us being devout pescaterians, our diets consist of fish and seafood added to a vegetarian diet, so we couldn’t resist ordering the same exact main course: Pescado al lo Macho ($21). Meticulously prepared, this dish features traditional Peruvian crispy fish, octopus, choclo, and mussels set in a slightly spicy creamy sauce made form aji panca and aji amarillo peppers.

Ok, let’s get dramatic for a moment… My dinner guest said this dish makes you dream of sitting at a mountain side resort in Peru, beside a fire, enjoying this savory sauce, thick and spicy, brimming with shrimp, fish, and delicate octopus.

I said snap out of it – you got room for dessert? Neither of us was sure we could come off that mountain! But with a deep commitment to our winter mission, we somehow found ourselves ordering the Pisco’s Picaroncitos – Peruvian inspired sweet and savory doughnut holes made with squash.

This dessert pushed us right over the edge to ecstasy. They had substance and flavor unlike regular donuts, and the sauce was just the right amount of sweetness. It did not overwhelm the dish and accompanied it perfectly.

Nothing in this restaurant leaves you wanting for more. Each dish was different, wonderful, and incredibly well prepared. Staff was attentive, friendly, and very informative, explaining how the plates were prepared and offering excellent suggestions. Seems we were there for hours and we may have been. And then we had to get up…

Hours are: Mon-Tues, 11:30 am-10 pm; Wed-Thurs, 11:30 am-11 p.m.; Fri-Sat, 11:30 pm-12 am; and Sun, 11 pm-10 pm. Happy hour is Mon-Sun, 5 pm-7 pm.

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar Doral is one of three locations, including Kendall and Washington. Located at the Shops at Downtown Doral (8551 NW 53 Street #A101, Doral, FL 33166), call, 786-535-9154, for information and reservations; or visit www.piscoynazca.com/doral/.