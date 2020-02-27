‘Women of Vision: Women in Public Art’ Panel for Doral

Doral Contemporary Art Museum will celebrate International Women’s Day with a panel about women in Public Art. “Women of Vision: Women in Public Art” is part of the museum’s programming to advance women’s leadership in the arts, education, and enterprise, and this would be the third year in a row the museum will be having an event to celebrate women’s contribution to the arts. The conversation during the event will highlight the accomplishments and contributions of women in this important field. The panel will take place on Thursday, March 5th, 2020, at 6 pm at Doral Government Center (8401NW 53 Terrace, Miami, FL 33166), with the participation of a stellar group of art professionals: Dr. Carol Damian , Ph.D., will be our panel moderator. Dr. Damian is the Kislak Center Curator at Freedom Tower, art historian and former Professor of Art History and Chairperson of the Department of Art and Art History at Florida International University, and former Director and Chief Curator of the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum

