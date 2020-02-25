100 guests attend CREW Miami’s February program luncheon event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One hundred guests attended CREW Miami’s (Commercial Real Estate Women Miami) February program luncheon on Feb. 12. The topic was “Back to Work: The Return of Office Development to South Florida.”

Guest speakers — Maggie Kurtz, senior vice president, CBRE Inc.; Danet Linares, vice chair, Blanca Commercial Real Estate Inc., and Brian Gale, vice chair of Cushman and Wakefield of Florida — offered insights on a new wave of office development in South Florida. Jane Wooldridge, Business and Visuals Arts Editor, Miami Herald, moderated the discussion.

The event opened with a presentation of CREW Miami’s annual donation awarded to The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade. Kathy Andersen, executive director for The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade received a $5,000 check on behalf of the organization. The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade also will receive a portion of proceeds from CREW Miami’s golf tournament on Mar. 6.

Wooldridge gave each speaker an opportunity to discuss their current and upcoming projects, plus delivered questions about how this trend in office development, may be different than before.

For more takeaways from this event, visit the News page on CREW Miami’s website.