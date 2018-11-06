Adonel Concrete honored with LBA ‘Member of the Year’ award

Adonel Concrete was named winner of the “Member of the Year” award presented by the Latin Builders Association (LBA) at the organization’s recently held Awards Luncheon at the Miami Hilton Downtown.

Founded in 1984 by Luis Garcia, Adonel Concrete maintains 15 concrete plants, two block plants and a distribution center in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce. In 2010, Adonel expanded its operations to Haiti where it now operates three plants. Adonel has nearly 300 employees and a fleet of 180 trucks.

The LBA is a non-profit organization that serves as a networking forum and training platform associated with the business of construction in South Florida. Its mission is to promote and serve the development and construction industry and creating business opportunities for its members. Awards are given out every year to recognize exceptional leaders in a number of associated industries.