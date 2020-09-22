Candidates vie for two Town Council seats, Nov. 3

Seven candidates are running for two seats on the Cutler Bay Town Council during the Nov. 3 election.

For Vice Mayor, the candidates are (in alphabetical order) Michael Callahan, Sean Salazar and David Zoll. For Council Member Seat 2 the candidates are Suzy Lord, Jose Rodriguez, Melyssa Sueiro and Debbie R. Waks.

Following are statements from the candidates on why they believe they are the best choice for your vote.

VICE MAYOR

Michael Callahan has been a resident of Cutler Bay since 1977. His career has included managing large corporate facilities, as well as managing new builds to include restaurants, healthcare facilities, retail warehouses and shipping facilities. He has served as Seat 2 council member for the past four years.

“I have a deep compassion for our community and a strong commitment to building on the excellence that we have created since incorporating in 2005. I now look forward to continuing to serving our community in a larger capacity. Thank you for your support.”

His website is www.callahan4council.com/.

Sean Salazar, owner operator of On Site Trailer Repair, has lived in Cutler Bay for 40 years. He has worked as an auto mechanic and fleet mechanic and has owned his own businesses since he was 23.

“Everyone in Cutler Bay knows me. They know my heart. They know I’ll do a good job. One of my customers called for help and she has a special needs child, and I helped her right away, no waiting. My motto is, ‘Make Cutler Bay Great Again’.”

David Zoll, a Cutler Bay resident for three years and a Miami resident for 10 years, was born and raised in New Jersey. He attended Pepperdine College and Rutgers University, worked for Toyota and Lexus initially, then with his father as an insurance adjuster and with a holding company in New Jersey. He is a board member for Saga Bay, where he lives. This is his first time running or elective office.

“I have a daughter who is turning 8. I love Cutler Bay and Palmetto Bay and the Redlands.

I grew up adjacent to the water and try to be in the bay and the ocean as often as I can.

I’m not a politician; I don’t have an agenda. I just want to protect the place that I live in and the people that I love, and the environment. I’m against any sort of development. I’d love to see more of the parks develop. I want to look out for the best interests of the town and the community.”

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 2

Suzy Lord has been a Cutler Bay (Cutler Ridge) resident for 41 years. She attended area schools and is active in the community.

“I have a long history with the town and its leadership. I sit as a committee member for the Parks and Recreation Committee. I thoroughly enjoy serving my community and look forward to doing so in a greater capacity as your town council member.”

Her website is https://votesuzylord.com/.

Jose Rodriguez, who has lived in South Miami-Dade since before Hurricane Andrew, is an architect, general contractor and business owner for almost 40 years. He has been active in the community as a volunteer and in town committees.

“I’m running for office because I want to follow through on the implementation of Cutler Bay’s CFAL Age-Friendly Action Plan. I believe my background as an architect, business owner, public servant and community activist makes me uniquely qualified for Cutler Bay Town Council Seat 2. I will continue to build coalitions with local, county, and state representatives to further the town’s Age-Friendly Action Plan and Master Plan, and press for accountable development.”

For info visit VoteJFR.com, call 305-281-1412 or send email to JRforCutlerBay@gmail.com.

Melyssa Sueiro has been a resident since 1997. She attended local schools and college in Miami, lived in Boston for a few years before returning to Florida. She has worked in healthcare for more than 15 years, has 10 years of Public Service experience and is currently a member of Cutler Bay’s Communities for a Lifetime Committee.

“My motivation to hold Town Council Member Seat 2 comes from both my strong love for Cutler Bay, and the desire to serve the people of our community. Cutler Bay was such a terrific place for me to grow up, and my goal is to ensure that our town remains a safe, peaceful community to live, work, play… and relax!”

Debbie R. Waks was born and raised in Miami, attended area schools, got her bachelor’s degree in Political Science/International Law at Vassar College and attended the University of Miami School of Law. She has practiced law in Miami for 30 years.

“I am committed to fighting for growth that respects the neighbors, the neighborhood, and the local laws. Supporting and enforcing local zoning and building laws designed to keep new construction from overwhelming the home town feel of our town, which is what attracts new residents and maintains current residents; have clear, simple, and effective communication with our residents.”

Her website is https://m.facebook.com/DebbieWaksforCutlerBay/.