CBSHS Rho Kappa Honor Society students perform for community

In celebration of Presidents’ Day, students of Cutler Bay Senior High School’s Rho Kappa Honor Society performed for the community at Southland Mall and East Ridge Retirement Village.

This outstanding Patriotic performance — including the Andrew Sisters — singing Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln singing God Bless America, and 20 dancers performing to James Brown’s Living in America!

Participating were the following Rho Kappa students: Santiago Aday, Valeria Arenas, Carlen Arevaldo, Roger Bendana, Niloy Bhattacharyya, Ashlynn Borrero, Michael Burba, Nicole Dubon, Henry Galvez, Amanda M. Garcia, Connor Kalajainen, Kyla Kinsey, Robert Leonard, Marina Marquis, Damien Martinez, Joanna Martinez, Miriam Martinez, Emilia Nodarse, George Penazola, Yoania Perez, Maria Porto, Alyssa Ramos, Gabriela Rivas, Isabella Rivera, Ana B. Rodriguez, Tatiana Rodriguez, Alexis Tallon, and Anthony Wuerth.

The Florida Council for the Social Studies (FCSS), an affiliate of the NCSS, established Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society in 2000. Prior to FCSS founding Rho Kappa, many national high school honor societies began popping up in various other fields, but not in the social studies. NCSS saw a need for a national student award program that recognized students for their achievement in required and elective social studies courses. Working off of the FCSS initial idea the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) began the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society in 2011.

Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society is the only national organization for high school juniors and seniors that recognizes excellence in the field of Social Studies. Rho Kappa provides national recognition and opportunities for exploration in the social studies. NCSS hopes to encourage an interest in, understanding of, and appreciation for the social studies through the creation of Rho Kappa.

Activities were coordinated by Joan Frawley, Social Studies teacher and Rho Kappa sponsor, and Ashley Soderholm, activities director.