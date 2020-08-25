Children’s Voice Chorus begins its 10th anniversary season virtually

Despite the new difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Palmetto Bay’s Children’s Voice Chorus (CVC) is launching its fall season while adapting to the current restrictions.

The children’s musical educational program is celebrating its 10th year.

“The Children’s Voice Chorus immediately shifted its programming to a virtual setting following the stay-at-home orders back in March,” said CVC director Jamie Sutta. “We released one of the first virtual choir videos of the pandemic which we hoped would bring comfort to people in an uncertain time.”

That video can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MnxZ7h9Kao. It aired locally and nationally as well.

“We ended the season with a virtual choir concert in June, went on to do a virtual camp and we are now planning a hybrid program in the fall,” Sutta said. “Our approach this fall is to provide virtual classes for children and youth from birth through 22 through our Kindermusik program and choral program.

“Children 7 and under can participate in virtual early music classes through our Kindermusik program which is a music and movement class that focuses on the overall development of the child,” Sutta added. “Starting at age 8, students can choose to take a small group vocal class and musicianship skills virtually. Students in these classes will have the opportunity to do monthly, live-streamed solo performances.”

In addition to the virtual program, they are offering in-person choral rehearsals that will be conducted outdoors and with all of the social distancing measures in place. They plan to start rehearsing at Ludovici Park in Palmetto Bay under the covered amphitheater. In December, they will have a hybrid presentation of media and solo performances at an outdoor location.

“As an organization, we strive to keep our students singing during these difficult times,” Sutta said. “We know that music can be a source of joy and positively affects the overall well-being of people. We want to serve our families well in this time of great need and we are looking forward to the day till we can all be together again.”

Voice Class is designed for students in grades 3-12 and will be divided by grade level.

Students will receive an individualized approach to vocal technique and will gain skills in solo performance art in a small-group setting. Classes will be conducted weekly in a virtual setting and students will have the option to be featured in a monthly performance. Maximum 10 students per class.

Musicianship Skills is a weekly, 30-minute virtual musicianship class that will focus on music theory, aural skills, and sight-reading skills. Class is designed for students in grades 3-12.

Classes begin the end of August. For information visit www.thechildrensvoice.org/or call 786-216-7003.