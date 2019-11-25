Clutch Burger donates $1,000 to Live Like Bella Foundation

Clutch Burger donates $1,000 to Live Like Bella FoundationClutch Burger on Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables recently donated 50 percent of the kids menu revenues to the Live Like Bella Foundation. It seems Clutch Burger owner Steven Bradley learned about the nonprofit through Bella’s dad who frequents the restaurant. The Clutch Burger staff donned Live like Bella shirts and even got donations for the wristbands helping raise $1,000. Pictured at the check presentation are (l-r) Steven Bradley, Raymond Rodriguez-Torres (Bella’s father), Kenny Lockhart, Jay Solis and Daniel Leyte-Vidal of Live Like Bella.

