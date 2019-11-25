Clutch Burger on Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables recently donated 50 percent of the kids menu revenues to the Live Like Bella Foundation. It seems Clutch Burger owner Steven Bradley learned about the nonprofit through Bella’s dad who frequents the restaurant. The Clutch Burger staff donned Live like Bella shirts and even got donations for the wristbands helping raise $1,000. Pictured at the check presentation are (l-r) Steven Bradley, Raymond Rodriguez-Torres (Bella’s father), Kenny Lockhart, Jay Solis and Daniel Leyte-Vidal of Live Like Bella.
Home Coral Gables Featured Clutch Burger donates $1,000 to Live Like Bella Foundation
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Lot 11 Skate Park opens in former municipal parking lot
The long-awaited Lot 11 Skate Park opened in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 16. Located in the former home of a municipal parking lot under...
Miami artist featured in solo exhibit at Neiman Marcus in Merrick Park
Hollye Davidson, whose art has been shown in exhibits and galleries worldwide, will be featured in an exhibition of her work titled “Transcendent Beauty”...
Woman’s Club’s Haunted Mansion Halloween provides spirited fun
The GFWC Coral Gables Woman's Club's Annual Haunted Mansion Halloween Party had it all — from a cemetery plot in the front of the...