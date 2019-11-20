Commissioner Diaz wants bigger fines for illegal dumping

The Miami-Dade County Commission on Nov. 19 gave initial approval to an ordinance sponsored by Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz crack down harder financially on illegal dumping violators.

The ordinance, which still requires final approval at a future Commission meeting, would reduce the amount of illegal dumping and general littering subject to a fine while also increasing the fine per violation. Under the proposed legislation, illegal dumping of over 15 pounds would be subject to a $1,000 fine, up from the current $400 for dumping of 100 pounds or more; while illegal dumping of 500 pounds or more would be subject to a $2,500 fine, up from the current $1,000.

“Illegal dumping continues to be a problem in many parts of the County, so we need to get tougher on offenders until they get the message, because it hurts our communities and will not be tolerated,” said Commissioner Diaz, who in 2017 sponsored legislation creating the County’s Illegal Dumping Task Force.