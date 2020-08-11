Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar creates new way to celebrate Wednesdays

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar invites customers to get friendly with them with a fun, new promotion.

When guests purchase any of its delicious menu items, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar will be gifting a drink of choice every Wednesday. Whether guests care for a coffee, tea, a fresh-pressed juice, or even a beer or wine, they will be able to get it for free with their food purchase.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar came to be with the thought of their customers deserving the best gourmet can offer. From espresso to penne pastas, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar offers a wide range menu of delicious options from which to choose.

A modern approach to your typical coffee shop, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar attracts young entrepreneurs in need of a quiet place to work as well as groups of friends and family looking to catch up over a cup of delicious coffee, wine, or a flakey, hot melt in your mouth chocolate croissant.

Looking for a cozy place to study? Crema Gourmet sitting area is a cozy lounge that will allow you to brainstorm. The perfect environment to excel, working with a cup of coffee only a few steps away.

Crema Gourmet has so much to offer its guests. Spice up your date night, brunch, or just a social distancing outing with Happy Hour. Happy Hour is everyday, 5-9 p.m. Weekly specials consist of 50 percent off bottles of wines on Tuesdays, Friendly Wednesdays offer a free drink with a food purchase when you follow and tag Crema Gourmet, and $9 pastas from 5 to 9 p.m. Brunch offers the perfect pair with Crema Gourmets Chocolate Chip Pancakes drizzled in rich maple syrup and $15 bottomless mimosas, every Saturday and Sunday.

To participate in #FriendlyWednesday, customers must post a photo on their social media feed or story and tag @Crema_Gourmet, that simple. Afterward, they show the post to an employee and get to enjoy one of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar’s wide-range of drinks for free, with a purchase of food.

Hours of Operation: Coral Gables, located at 169 Miracle Mile, is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.