    Daniella Levine Cava Earns Key Backing from save Action PAC

    By
    Community News Releases
    -
    50
    The Daniella Levine Cava campaign announced an endorsement from SAVE Action PAC, South Florida’s leading political advocacy organization founded to promote, protect and defend equality for the LGBT community. This endorsement adds to overwhelming support for Daniella from the LGBTQ community, following endorsements from Equality Florida, the Miami-Dade LGBTA Democratic Caucus, and the Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus.
    Orlando Gonzales, SAVE Action PAC Director shared, “Commissioner Levine Cava’s victory in 2014 paved the way to expand the Miami Dade County Human Rights Ordinance to include gender identity and she has remained a tireless advocate. On the Commission she has remained dedicated to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable to ensure all our residents enjoy equality and justice. SAVE is thrilled to support a visionary and inclusive leader like Daniella Levine Cava – and we are confident she will work her heart out as Mayor.”
    Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “This endorsement is deeply personal and means the world to me. SAVE inspired me to get into elected office in the first place – to protect the rights of all our residents and to ensure the people of this community are able to love who they love, free from judgement. SAVE’s record of fighting the good fight, and its commitment to bringing equal rights to our County, makes me proud to stand together. It’s a privilege and honor to have SAVE’s support, once again, as we continue the work toward making Miami-Dade a more inclusive home for all.”
    The growing list of organizations and leaders endorsing Daniella includes:
    EMILY’s List
    Sierra Club
    SEIU Florida
    New Florida Majority
    Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates (FAPPA)
    Equality Florida
    Ruth’s List Florida
    Florida Conservation Voters
    VoteWater.org
    Miami-Dade Lesbian Gay Transgender and Allies (LGBTA) Democratic Caucus
    Communications Workers of America, Local 3122
    International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
    American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Local 121
    Teamsters Local 769
    Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1652
    Miami-Dade Young Democrats
    Blue Wave Coalition of Miami-Dade
    Former FL Chief Financial Officer and gubernatorial nominee Alex Sink
    Congresswoman Debbie Murcasel Powell
    State Senator Annette Taddeo
    State Senator Oscar Braynon
    State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez
    State Senator Jason Pizzo
    State Representative Nick Duran
    State Representative Dotie Joseph
    Former State Senator Daryl Jones
    Former State Representative Annie Betancourt
    Former State Representative Willie Logan
    Commissioner Eileen Higgins
    Commissioner and former Mayoral candidate Jean Monestime
    Former County Commissioner Ruth Shack
    Former County Commissioner Charles Dusseau
    School Board Member Dr. Larry Feldman
    North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham
    Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch
    Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George ‘Bud’ Scholl
    Opa Locka Vice Mayor Chris “EL Rukn” Davis
    Miami Shores Vice Mayor Alice Burch
    Miami Springs Vice Mayor Maria Puente Mitchell
    South Miami Vice Mayor Walter Harris
    Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi
    Surfside Commissioner Tina Paul
    Aventura Commissioner Howard Weinberg
    Florida City Commissioner Sharon Butler
    Florida City Commissioner Avis Brown
    Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola
    North Miami Beach Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond
    North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph
    Pinecrest Councilwoman Anna Hochkammer
    Palmetto Bay Councilwoman Marsha Matson
    Bay Harbor Islands Councilmember Kelly Reid
    Pinecrest Councilwoman Katie Abbott
    Redland Community Council Councilwoman Mary Waters
    Redland Community Council Member Wilbur Bell
    Cutler Bay Councilman Roger Coriat
    Cutler Bay Councilman BJ Duncan
    Miami Shores Councilman Sean Brady
    Former Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malakoff
    Former North Miami Mayor Kevin Burns
    Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Lindsay
    Former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard
    Former Mayor of South Miami Dr. Anna Price
    Haitian-American community leader Francesca Menes
    Haitian-American community leader Marlene Bastein
    Chair of Historic Hampton House and Catalyst Miami past board chair Jacqui Colyer
    Former Chairman of the Public Health Trust Larry Handfield

    Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

    Click Here

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here