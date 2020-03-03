Doral Chamber members get onboard with Carnival Cruise Line networking luncheon

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Local business people are planning to get onboard with one of South Florida’s most unique networking events – the Doral Chamber of Commerce Networking Luncheon aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Conquest, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event will feature professional networking with over 100 industry leaders and executives, a business presentation, a cocktail (or soft drink) reception, and a three-course meal.

“We are so pleased to be able to present this amazing and unique networker to our members and their guests,” said Chamber CEO and Co-Founder Manny Sarmiento. “It promises to be a truly memorable experience, and you will easily be awash with new friends – and better yet, new business contacts – just by joining us.”

Registration for this powerful and fun networking event is $39.99 for Doral Chamber members; and $49.99 for non-members and guests. Keynote Speakers have yet to be conformed, so stay tuned.

Event Highlights:

10:00 – 11:00 am – Registration & Boarding

11:00 – 12:30 pm- Cocktail Reception & Presentations

12:30 – 1:30 pm – Lunch

1:30 – 2:30 pm- Networking

2:30 – 3:00 pm- Deboarding (if not participating in optional 3-day Bahamas cruise)

Location of Carnival Cruise Line at the Port of Miami is 1015 N. America Way, Miami, FL 33132 (terminal: TBA).

Contacts:

• Luncheon information: Carmen Lopez – The Doral Chamber of Commerce via email at carmen@doralchamber.com or call 305- 477-7600.

• Sailing Information: Philip Sherlock – All Aboard International, via email at philip.sherlock@avoyanetwork.com or call 954- 478-6392.

ABOUT THE CHAMBER

Created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that need assistance and support in growing their business, The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber’s focus is to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking, and other educational events.