Doral Chamber members get onboard with Carnival Cruise Line networking luncheon

Local business people are planning to get onboard with one of South Florida’s most unique networking events – the Doral Chamber of Commerce Networking Luncheon aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Conquest, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event will feature professional networking with over 100 industry leaders and executives, a business presentation, a cocktail (or soft drink) reception, and a three-course meal.
“We are so pleased to be able to present this amazing and unique networker to our members and their guests,” said Chamber CEO and Co-Founder Manny Sarmiento. “It promises to be a truly memorable experience, and you will easily be awash with new friends – and better yet, new business contacts – just by joining us.”
Registration for this powerful and fun networking event is $39.99 for Doral Chamber members; and $49.99 for non-members and guests. Keynote Speakers have yet to be conformed, so stay tuned.
Event Highlights:
10:00 – 11:00 am – Registration & Boarding
11:00 – 12:30 pm- Cocktail Reception & Presentations
12:30 – 1:30 pm – Lunch
1:30 – 2:30 pm- Networking
2:30 – 3:00 pm- Deboarding (if not participating in optional 3-day Bahamas cruise)
Location of Carnival Cruise Line at the Port of Miami is 1015 N. America Way, Miami, FL 33132 (terminal: TBA).
Contacts:
• Luncheon information: Carmen Lopez – The Doral Chamber of Commerce via email at carmen@doralchamber.com or call 305- 477-7600.
• Sailing Information: Philip Sherlock – All Aboard International, via email at philip.sherlock@avoyanetwork.com or call 954- 478-6392.
ABOUT THE CHAMBER
Created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that need assistance and support in growing their business, The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber’s focus is to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking, and other educational events.