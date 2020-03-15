Edward Silva Announces Campaign to Become Palmetto Bay’s Next Vice Mayor

Palmetto Bay’s former Village Manager and longtime resident, Edward Silva, announced today his decision to enter the race to become Palmetto Bay’s next Vice Mayor, succeeding John Dubois, who is term-limited and running for the Miami-Dade County Commission seat in District 8.

“Given my experience as former Village Manager, combined with my years as the Village’s Director of Building and Capital Projects, as well as calling Palmetto Bay home for the past 22 years, I firmly believe that I have a unique perspective and firsthand knowledge on how to run a city and effectively and address the many issues and challenges currently affecting Palmetto Bay,” – declared Mr. Silva.

“I look forward to bringing civility and harmony back to Village Hall. We must put politics aside and work together on behalf of Palmetto Bay families.” – added, Mr. Silva.

Mr. Silva received immediate praise for his candidacy for Vice Mayor from respected local leaders, including:

Peter England, Executive Director for the Economic Development Council of South Miami-Dade – “As Village Manager, Ed Silva, gave his considerable expertise in building sustainable relationships between our business community, village residents and village government, helping to nurture a robust economic climate that has benefitted not only Palmetto Bay, but the surrounding communities as well. He will make a great Vice Mayor.”

Hon. Larissa Seigel Lara – Former Palmetto Bay Council-member for District 3 (2014-2018) – “Mr. Silva will make a fine Vice Mayor! I had the pleasure of closely working with Mr. Silva in his capacity as Village Manager and can personally attest to his impeccable professionalism while discharging his duties and also to his commitment and dedication to the residents of Palmetto Bay.”

Mr. Silva has made the Village of Palmetto Bay his home since 1998. He is a 1982 graduate of the University of Miami, where shortly after that, in 1988, he founded ESA Inc., Architecture, Planning & Design, an award-winning, full-service architectural firm. Before becoming Palmetto Bay Village Manager, Mr. Silva lent his considerable knowledge and expertise to the Village of Pinecrest, where he served as a building consultant from 2003 to 2007. The Village of Palmetto Bay hired Mr. Silva as Director of Building and Capital Projects in 2007, where he served until his appointment as Village Manager in 2015. Mr. Silva has been married for 36 years to Miami native, Lisette Silva, a University of Miami graduate and registered nurse. They have two adult children, Dr. Michael Silva, a pain management physician who received his medical degree from The University of Virginia and resides in Naples, Florida and their daughter Stephanie, a renowned publicist for National Geographic Magazine, and graduate of American University who is currently living in Manhattan, New York. Mr. Silva firmly believes in representing our residents and emphasizing policy over politics.