Einstein Bros. Bagels aces Mondays with Back To School Baker’s Dozen

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering an A-plus way to start the day this back-to-school season with the Back to School Baker’s Dozen. On every Monday between Aug. 31 and Sept. 28, mom or dad can score a great deal by picking up a fresh-baked Baker’s Dozen for just $7, a savings of 30 percent.

“Getting back to school looks very different for our kids this year,” said Teka O’Rourke, vice president of marketing for Einstein Bros. Bagels. “But, a fresh-baked bagel is guaranteed to bring a smile to any kid’s face. Stocking up on the $7 Baker’s Dozen on Monday means you’ll see smiles at the breakfast table for days.”

Einstein Bros. Bagels bakers begin baking long before the sun comes up and continue throughout the day, so guests can enjoy fresh bagels all day long. With 14 flavors of fresh-baked bagels to choose from, parents can make their kids smile at the start of their school day with a breakfast that is always fresh from the oven, all for just $7.

For more information, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.