Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida get helping hand with donated space for cookie cupboard

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is grateful for sweet partners like the Graham Companies who donated use of an available retail storefront on Main Street in Miami Lakes to use as a Girl Scout Cookie cupboard. Troops in north Miami-Dade county can now replenish their cookie inventory more quickly, saving gas and money. The Girl Scout Cookie Program runs Jan. 11 through Feb. 17, 2020, in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Visit www.girlscoutsfl.org to find a Girl Scout cookie booth near you, or to learn more about the world’s largest girl-led business, the iconic Girl Scout Cookie Program.