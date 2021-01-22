Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida – Girl Scout Cookie Season 2021 UPDATE

“We are pleased to share that Girl Scout Cookies sales in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties will be extended through February 28, 2021. We are also sharing that Troops will begin hosting booths at Publix Supermarkets very soon. We are grateful for our partners’ support in this effort, the largest girl-led business in the world. For the cookie sales near you, just go to our website www.girlscoutsfl.org.”

Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO, Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida

For more information please visit www.girlscoutsfl.org.