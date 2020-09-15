Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida Host Campfires to Cocktails a Virtual Fundraising Event Featuring Chef Adrianne Calvo

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is excited to announce an all new fall fundraising event to be held virtually on November 12, 2020. Campfires to Cocktails promises to be an evening gathering like no other. The online shared experience for adults will include an exciting mixology lesson hosted by Chef Adrianne Calvo, award-winning chef and author, Girl Scout Cookie pairing, online auction, inspirational messages from local leaders, badge workshop, and a sweet surprise. All proceeds will support Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida.

“We are thrilled to have Chef Adrianne’s involvement in this one of a kind event. Girl Scouts are innovative, and community and sisterhood are paramount to us. We’ve created a memorable experience for all of our supporters, community, and people who want to get to know us better and have a lot of Girl Scout fun,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF.

The event is now open for registration for sponsorship opportunities, both table and individual tickets starting at $100. For tickets and info please visit the event website at https://www.girlscoutsfl.org/en/support-us/campfires_to_cocktails.html or call the office at 305-253-4841.

The Campfires to Cocktails Host Committee members are Sheryl Alonso, Sarah Artecona, Tami Blanco, Martha Borge-Gutierrez, Gigi Citarella, Patricia Cruz, Suzanne Levitt, Corali Lopez-Castro, Georgia McLean, Jeannie Montes de Oca, Andi Phillips, Erica Rule, Tara Smith, Carolyn Thompson and Chelsea Wilkerson.

Sponsors include Publix Supermarket Charities and Hatched.