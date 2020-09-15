1 of 2

REMEDY NUTRITION opened its third store in Aventura 20802 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180. 305.933.6836

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Aventura Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks and Gladys Mitzrahi welcomed owner Tony Mendez into the Aventura Community with a Red-Ribbon cutting Ceremony.

With two other locations in Key Largo and Miami Lakes, Remedy Nutrition Aventura offers CDB, vitamins and supplements, single herbs, tinctures, reviveme, CBD cream, B-complex, B-12, lipolean,glutathione injections.